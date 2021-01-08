ISL 2020-21 news: Colaco returns to torment NorthEast United, steers Hyderabad to third spot

Liston Colaco’s lightning pace and deceitful footwork did the trick for Hyderabad FC (HFC) as the youngster struck his first goals of the season and powered his team to a 4-2 win over NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday.

The triumph takes HFC past Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa to the third spot on the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) table while NEUFC remains seventh.

AS IT HAPPENED

HFC got off to a flying start as it broke the deadlock in the third minute when Joel Chianese stormed down the right, cut in between two defenders, and laid it for Aridane Santana to net his sixth goal of the campaign. NEUFC had opportunities to strike back with Idrissa Sylla and Luis Machado having a crack at goal, but Laxmimant Kattimani did well to keep them out.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

Gerard Nus’ side, the designated home side, found itself chasing a two-goal deficit around the half-hour mark when Chianese struck. The Australian was the thorn in the NEUFC defence as he picked up Akash Mishra’s pass on the left and razed past four defenders before slotting it home.

However, HFC’s joy was short-lived as NEUFC scored twice in as many minutes in the dying embers of the first half. Ashutosh Mehta won a penalty which was duly converted by captain Federico Gallego before Benjamin Lambot scored the equaliser. The second goal was a scrappy one, with as many as five NEUFC players, unchallenged, trying to knock the ball over the line before Lambot succeeded. Surprisingly, not one HFC defender showed any intent to clear the ball.

Lambot scored in the stoppage time of the first half to equalise for NEUFC against Hyderabad FC. - ISL/Sportzpics

Luis Machado could have put NEUFC ahead within 30 seconds of the restart but the Portuguese blazed Mehta’s cross over the woodwork.

Nus’ men were left to rue their missed chances as Colaco came off the bench in the 64th minute to win the tie. The 22-year-old’s first goal came in the 85th minute when he went on a sprightly run, taking on three defenders, before unleashing a curling left-footer.

The Goan bagged his second goal in stoppage time to round off a thumping victory for his side.

Interestingly, all four of Liston’s goals in the ISL have come against NEUFC. He also has the distinction of creating the most goal contributions as a substitute in ISL 2020-21 -- four.