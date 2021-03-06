Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 semifinal: Sylla helps NorthEast United cancel ATK Mohun Bagan's advantage ISL 2021: Substitute Idriss Sylla struck a late goal for NorthEast United against ATK Mohun Bagan to level the scores in the first leg of the semifinal against NorthEast United. Team Sportstar 06 March, 2021 21:42 IST Idrissa Sylla scores an equaliser for NorthEast United against ATK Mohun Bagan. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 06 March, 2021 21:42 IST NorthEast United substitute Idriss Sylla scored a late goal to end the night at 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinal against ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday. AS IT HAPPENEDDavid Williams gave Mohun Bagan the lead in the 35th minute after a well-taken goal after having been set up by Roy Krishna. NorthEast missed striker Deshorn Brown, who wasn't named in the matchday squad, before Sylla was brought on as a second half change. The goal against Mohun Bagan was Sylla's first goal since November 30 last year in the 1-1 draw against FC Goa.The second leg will now be played at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.