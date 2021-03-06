ISL 2020-21 semifinal: Sylla helps NorthEast United cancel ATK Mohun Bagan's advantage

NorthEast United substitute Idriss Sylla scored a late goal to end the night at 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinal against ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

AS IT HAPPENED

David Williams gave Mohun Bagan the lead in the 35th minute after a well-taken goal after having been set up by Roy Krishna.

NorthEast missed striker Deshorn Brown, who wasn't named in the matchday squad, before Sylla was brought on as a second half change. The goal against Mohun Bagan was Sylla's first goal since November 30 last year in the 1-1 draw against FC Goa.

The second leg will now be played at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.