Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: Gerald Peyton announced as Odisha FC's Interim Head Coach ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC has announced Assistant Coach Gerald Peyton as the Interim Head Coach till the end of the ongoing India Super League season. Team Sportstar Bhubaneswar 03 February, 2021 22:00 IST Odisha FC's Assistant Coach Gerald Peyton takes over from Stuart Baxter, who was sacked earlier this week. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Bhubaneswar 03 February, 2021 22:00 IST Odisha FC has announced Assistant Coach Gerald Peyton as the Interim Head Coach till the end of the 2020-21 India Super League season (ISL 2020-21) season. RELATED| Odisha FC sacks manager Stuart Baxter after rape analogy Speaking on the recent development, Coach Peyton said, "I have agreed to become the Odisha FC Interim Head Coach for the rest of the games, we have six games left. I am going to go with a lot of hardwork that's been done already by myself and Stuart (Baxter). I am going to carry on and try and win as many games as possible with the young players, with the team that we have and the way we have been playing."Podcast - The merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020-21 seemed like a match made in heaven, but fans didn't look pleased. Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Amitabha Das Sharma delve into the reasons behind fans' displeasure and the raging hashtag #RemoveATK in the latest episode of 'The Full Time Show'. "My job is to make sure that we show fight, resolve and pride everytime we step onto that pitch. Hopefully, we can give the fans a lot of good things to be proud of as we have been grateful for their support so far," he further added. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos