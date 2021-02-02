Odisha FC sacks manager Stuart Baxter after rape analogy

Odisha FC has sacked manager Stuart Baxter for using an offensive analogy about rape while talking about a refereeing decision on Monday.

“You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t,” Baxter, who coached South Africa before making his Indian Super League debut, said during an interview after his side's 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC.

“I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Odisha, later, tweeted: “It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club. We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.”

The club, on Tuesday, announced that an interim coach for the remainder of the season will be named shortly. OFC is currently placed at the bottom of the pile with only eight points from 14 matches.