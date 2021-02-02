ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will be desperate to return to winning ways when it takes on SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Tuesday.

Bengaluru is currently on an eight-match winless run and placed eighth in the standings, having tasted its last victory against Odisha FC in December 2020. The team has thrown away leads this season, most recently against Hyderabad FC after being ahead 2-0 until the 86th minute.

BFC will be without its experienced midfielder Erik Paartalu, who has been suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards. The likes of Juanan and new signing Xisco Hernandez are not fully fit either. So, The Blues might field only three foreigners against SCEB.

Meanwhile, East Bengal, which is tenth on the points table, has lost only once in its last nine matches, which also includes two wins and six draws. A victory against Bengaluru will lift East Bengal into seventh, above Chennaiyin FC on goal difference.

The Red and Gold Brigade have their entire squad available, with only Raju Gaikwad being slightly doubtful due to a minor injury.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Daniel Fox; Ankit Mukherjee, Mohammed Rafique, Ajay Chhetri, Narayan Das; Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare.

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Parag Srivas, Harmanjot Khabra; Francisco Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam; Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Kristian Opseth; Sunil Chhetri.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri (BFC).

Suggested playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Francisco Gonzalez (BFC), Narayan Das (SCEB), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Mohammed Rafique (SCEB), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB).