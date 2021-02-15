ISL 2020-21: More trouble for Robbie Fowler, receives show cause notice from AIFF

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler, who is currently serving a four-game suspension, may be forced to spend more time away from the touchline as he has once again been called upon by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee.

Fowler was recently suspended for four matches and fined Rs 5 lakh for making "insulting" remarks against Indian referees in the ongoing ISL 2020-21.

A statement issued by the ISL on Monday said he was called up "for use of abusive language (in a post-game altercation against Hyderabad FC players) in their Hero ISL match played on Friday, 12th February at Tilak Maidan Stadium."

The statement continued that "Fowler has now been reported of 'hurling abuses towards the opponent team from the stands' in the fresh case reported by the AIFF DC. Fowler has time till 18th February to respond to the Show Cause Notice in his defence."

Fowler's assistant coach, Tony Grant, has also been show caused. "In a separate case however pertaining to the same game, SCEB Assistant Coach Tony Grant has also been Show Caused for 'making derogatory comments against both Match Officials and Hyderabad FC Head Coach' in the post-match press conference. Grant is required to respond to AIFF by 2 pm, 17th February," the statement said.

SC East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant reacts during his side's draw with Hyderabad FC last week. - ISL/Sportzpics

SC East Bengal is currently in the ninth spot in the ISL with 17 points from as many games.