ISL 2020-21 news: Jeakson's late goal earns Kerala 1-1 draw against East Bengal

Two substitutes, Jeakson Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad, made the big difference as Kerala Blasters pulled off a 1-1 draw from the jaws of defeat against SC East Bengal in the Hero Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Sunday.

After defender Bakary Kone scored an own goal to give East Bengal the lead in the 13 minute, Jeakson headed in the Blasters' equaliser in the stoppage time after a lovely cross from Samad.

Jeakson and Samad, along with Jordan Murray, had entered in the second half and their arrival transformed the game.

East Bengal must be a very disappointed side. It dominated the match, created more chances and should have got its maiden ISL victory comfortably but that was not to be.

Highlights: KBFC vs SCEB

Kone, the tall Blasters defender, desperately attempted to intercept a cross from Mohammed Rafique from the right to Anthony Pilkington in the 13 minute but to his horror, he pushed it in as he got into a tangle with another defender Nishu Kumar to give East Bengal the lead.

Kibu Vicuna's Blasters appeared to be a bit disjointed and could not create enough chances in the opening half. But the half-time changes brought some spark to the Blasters game.

ISL 2020-21 news: Vignesh, le Fondre strike as Mumbai ends Hyderabad's unbeaten start

Samad was full of life. Shortly after the hour mark, the youngster's shot, off a Nishu Kumar cross, went over. And 10 minutes later, Jordan's attempt off a Sahal pass was smartly pushed away by the Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumdar. And then came the equaliser.

The Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes came up with some smart saves thwarting Rafique, the very impressive midfielder Tomba Singh and forward Jacques Maghoma in the second half. That virtually set up the stage for the draw.

East Bengal climbed a rung, from 11 to 10, after the draw which brought its second point while the Blasters stayed at the ninth spot with three points.

The result: Kerala Blasters 1 (Jeakson Singh 90+4) drew with East Bengal 1 (Bakary Kone 13 OG).