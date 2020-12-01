ISL 2020-21 news, SC East Bengal's Fowler: Some Indian players look like they haven't been coached before

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said he was devastated after his team's 0-3 defeat to Mumbai City in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The result left SCEB bottom of the table after two games and a goal difference of minus five. "Positives [from the game]? Probably wasn't more [than three goals]. We are a new team, who are learning. Lot of our players who can do better. But we are showing glimpses [of good football]. Defensive errors cost us. Players were dragged out of position and made some silly mistakes," Fowler conceded in the post-match presentation.

With the poor start to the season, the former Brisbane Roar coach recognises the difficult task at hand to move up the table. He also gave a damning assessment of the Indian players' technical quality in his squad.

"I am devastated myself. I hope players are hurting more than me. We have to go again in 4-5 days [vs NorthEast United FC]. We are still coaching players, some Indian players look like they haven't been coached before. We are teaching intricate passing. We have to learn pretty quick. We have to be better," said Fowler.

In both the games so far, East Bengal was exposed down the flanks with wing-backs Narayan Das and Surchandara Singh being culpable for defensive errors.

When asked if the team needed reinforcements in those positions, Fowler said, "I will love to have them in all areas of the park in all honesty. But I can't complain because we have what we have. Individual errors have cost us. The ball over the top in the first game [led to a goal] and same again today [Adam le Fondre's opening goal].

"When you make errors against a quality side you get punished. Two goals conceded today were our mistakes. We have to work and try to lift them [players]."