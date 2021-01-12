ISL 2021 preview: Strugglers Odisha, Chennaiyin eager to get back on winning track

After playing out a drab goalless draw on Sunday, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will meet again on Wednesday at the GMC Stadium.

At the halfway stage, CFC only has 11 points, while Odisha languishes at the bottom of the table with just six points. Both teams need a win to have any hope of making a fight for the playoff spot.

Despite being eighth on the points table, CFC would feel all is not lost considering only four points separate it from third place Hyderbad FC.

With the same team meeting back-to-back, Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter said his team might bring some changes to keep the opponent guessing.

"It is a possibility, yes, when you have these doubleheaders. Sometimes you do change tactics. But we have to look at a fresh set of players; we have to look at the injuries. We have a suspension in Jacob (Tratt). So that is on the table," said Baxter.

For CFC coach Csaba Laszlo, the problem of strikers fluffing relatively simple chances continues to be his main headache.

“I do not want to say that we created the most chances in the league but somehow we did not score enough goals. If you don't score goals, it is very difficult to win games,” said Laszlo.

“You cannot always only defend and expect to be without mistakes at the back. We are organised at the back, but I wish we score with the chances that we create,” he added.

MATCH FACTS:

Date: January 13, 2020

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Time: 7:30pm IST