ISL 2020-21 LIVE, CFC vs OFC: Mauricio on the bench for Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC players carrying out their final training drills ahead of tonight's ISL 2020-21 encounter. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

7:00 PM: Here are all the important stats, players to watch out for and head-to-head records featuring the two sides in a action tonight.

6:45 PM: Chennaiyin FC has been among the best teams to watch this season but why is it eighth on the table? We try to make sense of CFC's campaign with the help of xG metrics.

6:30 PM: The team lineups are out!

OFC XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Cole Alexander, Marcelo Pereira, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor (C).

CFC XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Eli Sabia (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.

6:15 PM: In case you missed it, NorthEast United has parted ways with coach Gerard Nus and has appointed Khalid Jamil as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. (FULL STORY)

6:00 PM: As Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC square off in match 57 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League, here are the predicted playing XIs and fantasy picks from the fixture. (READ MORE)

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW:

After playing out a drab goalless draw on Sunday, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will meet again on Wednesday at the GMC Stadium.

At the halfway stage, CFC only has 11 points, while Odisha languishes at the bottom of the table with just six points. Both teams need a win to have any hope of making a fight for the playoff spot.

Despite being eighth on the points table, CFC would feel all is not lost considering only four points separate it from third place Hyderbad FC.

With the same team meeting back-to-back, Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter said his team might bring some changes to keep the opponent guessing.

"It is a possibility, yes, when you have these doubleheaders. Sometimes you do change tactics. But we have to look at a fresh set of players; we have to look at the injuries. We have a suspension in Jacob (Tratt). So that is on the table," said Baxter.

For CFC coach Csaba Laszlo, the problem of strikers fluffing relatively simple chances continues to be his main headache.

“I do not want to say that we created the most chances in the league but somehow we did not score enough goals. If you don't score goals, it is very difficult to win games,” said Laszlo.

“You cannot always only defend and expect to be without mistakes at the back. We are organised at the back, but I wish we score with the chances that we create,” he added.