ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC gets back to winning ways, edges past Odisha FC

Two costly errors from Gaurav Bora within the first twenty minutes allowed Chennaiyin FC to get its third win of the tournament, thanks to a brace from Esmael Goncalves, as it defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in a 2020-21 Indian Super League match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

In the 15th minute, Bora failed to control a long ball from the centre-line and his fumble meant the ball fell in front of Isma who had an easy run towards the box without trouble, firing it to the left of the keeper.

Within minutes, another mistake in the midfield from Odisha allowed Anirudh Thapa to take possession. As he made a run into the box, Thapa was brought down by Bora with Isma scoring from the spot easily to double the lead for CFC.

MATCH BLOG | ISL 2020-21 highlights: Chennaiyin FC defeats Odisha FC 2-1

The Portugal striker made up for a miss in the fifth minute when he was provided a through-ball and produced a good run on the right flank, but overpowered his shot to hit the ball over the post.

Odisha FC had a chance to get one back in the 38th minute when Jerry Mawihmingthanga produced a moment of brilliance with a reverse chip over his head that found Manuel Onwu, but the latter messed it up by shooting it wide off the far post.

In the second half, Odisha looked the better team on the park as CFC let its guard down with some poor defending and failed to keep control of possession.

In the 63rd minute, substitute Diego Mauricio pulled one back for OFC with a superb goal from a distance of nearly 25 metres after he got control of the ball near the centre-line.

However, CFC managed to hold on to its lead in the final minutes of the game to pocket three points and move up the table.

THE RESULT: Odisha FC 1 (Diego Mauricio 63') lost to Chennaiyin FC 2 (Esmael Goncalves 15', 21' - Pen)