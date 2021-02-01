ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal sign Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das from Mumbai City FC

SC East Bengal has announced the signings of midfielder Sourav Das and defender Sarthak Golui from Mumbai City FC on Monday.

The duo was signed by the Islanders in the 2019-20 season. Sarthak who appeared in 25 matches for Mumbai City FC, featured in four games this season for the table-topper while Sourav Das made eight appearances for the club.

East Bengal head coach, Robbie Fowler praised the young stars as potential game-changers for his side.

"They are both great players. We have probably seen both for a while. Both are good players who can potentially take us to a new level," Fowler said.

The 23-year-old Sourav was one of Mumbai's prime defenders this season with 113 clearances, 46 tackles and a goal to his name. Sourav, on the other hand, was instrumental in Mohun Bagan AC's title triumph in the 2018-19 Calcutta Football League.