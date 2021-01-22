ISL 2020-21 News: Mourtada Fall becomes highest scoring defender in ISL history

Mumbai City FC's Mourtada Fall achieved an individual milestone on Friday as he became the highest scoring defender in the history of the Indian Super League.

Fall struck the 11th goal of his ISL career when he scored a thundering header against SC East Bengal. This is Fall's second goal of the season, having earlier scored a header in the 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC.

ISL LIVE| Fall header puts Mumbai City ahead vs SC East Bengal

The 33-year-old defender has played in 11 of Mumbai City FC's matches in ISL 2020-21 has been indispensable at the heart of the Mumbai City defence, which has conceded only four goals this season.

The towering centre-back came to the ISL when he joined Sergio Lobera's FC Goa ahead of the 2018-19 season. He made an instant impact at the club as he guided it to a runner-up finish that season and also to the 2019 Super Cup title.

Mourtada Fall celebrates his goal for Mumbai City FC against SC East Bengal in the 2020-21 ISL on Friday. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

The Senegalese followed it up with another fantastic show last term as he played an integral role in FC Goa's top-spot finish which saw it lift the League Winner's Shield and subsequently qualify for the AFC Champions League. He also scored five goals last season - the most by a defender in the season.

Fall joined Mumbai City ahead of ISL 2020-21, following Lobera to the Islanders.