ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to return to winning ways when it takes on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru, third on the table, slipped to its first defeat of the season in its last game where it was narrowly edged out by ATK Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, Owen Coyle's side will be keen to bounce back from a draw in its previous game against FC Goa. Jamshedpur is currently sixth in the table, three below Bengaluru, but has only two points fewer, though it has played a game more.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



Bengaluru will continue to miss the services of Ashique Kuruniyan, who looks set for a lengthy lay-off after undergoing a surgery to mend the multiple fractures he sustained to his face in the game against Odisha FC. Cuadrat said Kuruniyan had gone back to Kerala to be with his family and no date was set for his return. Jamshedpur has no major injury concerns.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Suresh Wangjam, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

T. P. Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mobashir Rahman, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri (BFC) Vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis (JFC).

T. P. Rehenesh (JFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).