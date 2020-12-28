Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 15:01 IST Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in match 41 of ISL 2020-21. - Twitter @IndianSuperLeague Team Sportstar 28 December, 2020 15:01 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to return to winning ways when it takes on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru, third on the table, slipped to its first defeat of the season in its last game where it was narrowly edged out by ATK Mohun Bagan. RELATED| ISL 2020-21 preview: Bengaluru, Jamshedpur look to get back to winning ways Meanwhile, Owen Coyle's side will be keen to bounce back from a draw in its previous game against FC Goa. Jamshedpur is currently sixth in the table, three below Bengaluru, but has only two points fewer, though it has played a game more.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Bengaluru will continue to miss the services of Ashique Kuruniyan, who looks set for a lengthy lay-off after undergoing a surgery to mend the multiple fractures he sustained to his face in the game against Odisha FC. Cuadrat said Kuruniyan had gone back to Kerala to be with his family and no date was set for his return. Jamshedpur has no major injury concerns.Here's how the two teams could line-up:Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Suresh Wangjam, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri.Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-4-2)T. P. Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mobashir Rahman, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis. RELATED| ISL 2020-21 Talking Points: Kerala Blasters' all-Indian defence shuts out Hyderabad, Rahul KP shines Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri (BFC) Vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis (JFC).T. P. Rehenesh (JFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos