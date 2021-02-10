ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will square off in an important clash of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur is a place above Chennaiyin in seventh with 18 points with bith teams having playing 16 matches. JFC is coming off a 1-2 defeat to SC East Bengal on Sunday.

In CFC's goalless draw against Bengaluru FC, it was boosted by the introduction of new signing Manuel Lanzarote, and the return of vice-captain Anirudh Thapa from an injury.

Here's how the two teams could line-up on the night.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai; Manuel Lanzarote, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Rahim Ali

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Rentheli, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary

Fantasy Picks

We have also got you covered for your Bengaluru-Chennaiyin combined fantasy XI. Captaincy pick: Cleiton Silva, Vice-captain: Manuel Lanzarote.

Suggested playing XI: Vishal Kaith (CFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (JFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Manuel Lanzarote (CFC), Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Farukh Choudhary (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC).