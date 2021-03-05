ISL 2020-21 news, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will square off in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) playoffs at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Goa is unbeaten in 13 games -- an ISL record -- and finished fourth in the league stages, while Mumbai City finished top of the table and won the League Winners Shield. In the two meetings between the two sides this season, Mumbai beat Goa 1-0 at the Fatorda before they played out a 3-3 draw at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

Mumbai will welcome the return of attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous after a four-game suspension and will likely go back straight into the XI. On the other hand, Goa will be hamstrung by injuries and suspensions in the form of Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez.

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dheeraj Singh; Mohammed Ali, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Glan Martins; Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Mendoza, Redeem Tlang; Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes; Pranjal Bhumij, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Mumbai City FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Combined FCG-MCFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Mohammed Rakip (MCFC), Adil Khan (FCG), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Saviour Gama (FCG); Raynier Fernandes (MCFC), Glan Martins (FCG), Jorge Mendoza (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC); Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)