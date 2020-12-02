ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Jamshedpur FC will take on Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday in search of its first win of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Jamshedpur started with a 1-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC before blowing a 2-0 lead to draw the game 2-2 against Odisha FC. Hyderabad remains unbeaten after a 1-0 win over Odisha FC and a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle will have to do without its starting goalkeeper TP RFehenesh after his red card in the last game. Amarjit Kiyam, who came on as a substitute on Sunday, could be in line for his first start. Hyderabad has injury concerns after losing overseas players Joel Chianese (ankle) and Luis Sastre (muscle) in the first half against Bengaluru.

ISL 2020-21 COVERAGE

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Subrata Pal; Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir; Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Pawan Kumar; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Hyderabad-Jamshedpur combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Combined HFC-JFC XI

Subrata Pal (HFC); Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC); Joao Victor (HFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jackichand Singh (JFC), Mohammad Yasir (HFC); Liston Colaco (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)