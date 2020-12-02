Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2020 10:04 IST Hyderabad FC's Chinglensena Singh and Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis. - indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 02 December, 2020 10:04 IST Jamshedpur FC will take on Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday in search of its first win of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.Jamshedpur started with a 1-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC before blowing a 2-0 lead to draw the game 2-2 against Odisha FC. Hyderabad remains unbeaten after a 1-0 win over Odisha FC and a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC.Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle will have to do without its starting goalkeeper TP RFehenesh after his red card in the last game. Amarjit Kiyam, who came on as a substitute on Sunday, could be in line for his first start. Hyderabad has injury concerns after losing overseas players Joel Chianese (ankle) and Luis Sastre (muscle) in the first half against Bengaluru.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Unbeaten Hyderabad looks to pile further misery on winless Jamshedpur 2) ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad coach Marquez wants his players to create 'more chances' 3) ISL 2020-21: Who are Jamshedpur FC's foreign players? ISL 2020-21 COVERAGEHere's how the two teams could line-up.Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Subrata Pal; Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir; Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Liston ColacoJamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Pawan Kumar; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus ValskisWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Hyderabad-Jamshedpur combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)Combined HFC-JFC XISubrata Pal (HFC); Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC); Joao Victor (HFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jackichand Singh (JFC), Mohammad Yasir (HFC); Liston Colaco (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos