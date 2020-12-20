ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

An unbeaten Hyderabad FC will take on a table-topper Mumbai City FC in Match 34 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

Hyderabad, despite injuries to forward Joel Chianese and midfielder Luis Sastre, has performed well and has managed to comeback from a goal down to win against SC East Bengal. The return of striker Aridane Santana and midfielder Mohammad Yasir in that match will be big boost for Manuel Marquez's side.

Mumbai head coach Sergio Lobera seemed to have found his perfect combination with Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Mohamed Rakip settling in as the full-backs and the two-pronged attack of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre finding ample support from Bipin Singh and Cy Goddard.

Here are the predicted XI for both teams.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Amrinder Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-MCFC XI.



Captaincy pick: Adam Le Fondre

Combined HFC-MCFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (MCFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Liston Colaco (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Cy Goddard (MCFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC)