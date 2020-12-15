ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

An unbeaten Hyderabad FC will take on a bottom-placed SC East Bengal in Match 29 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday.

Both Hyderabad and East Bengal have injury concerns to contend with. For Hyderabad, forward Joel Chianese and midfielder Luis Sastre are not available against East Bengal. Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca stated that striker Aridane Santana and midfielder Mohammad Yasir will be available for selection on Tuesday.

East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler is hopeful of having Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Daniel Fox, Sankar Roy and Lokon Metei back in training soon but didn’t provide the latest updates on the injury front.

READ | ISL 2020-21 Preview: Unbeaten Hyderabad takes on a ‘hurting’ SC East Bengal

Here are the predicted XI for both teams.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana, Matti Steinman, Narayan Das; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Anthony Pilkington

LISTEN: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.





Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-SCEB XI.



Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana

Combined HFC-SCEB XI

Debjit Majumder (SCEB), Scott Neville (SCEB), Mohammed Irshad (SCEB), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Matti Steinman (SCEB), Mohammad Yasir (HFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Halocharan Narzary (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Liston Colaco (HFC)