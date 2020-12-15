ISL 2020, HFC vs SCEB Live Score: Fowler's men in search of maiden win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 live blog of the Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal clash.

Hyderabad FC will look to extend its unbeaten run when it takes on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League today.

Hyderabad comes into the game on the back draw with ATK Mohun Bagan, while SC East Bengal earned its first points when it shared the spoils with Jamshedpur FC.

Both teams have played four games each and Hyderabad has one win and three draws. SC East, on the other hand, will be looking for its maiden win after three losses and a draw.

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) marks the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.