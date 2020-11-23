ISL 2020-21: Who are Hyderabad FC's foreign players?

Hyderabad FC will feature a new line-up of foreign players for the upcoming 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

Aridane Santana, one of the star performers for Odisha FC last season, joined the club alongside fellow Spaniards Odei Onaindia, Fran Sandaza and Llius Sastre.

Joao Victor

Midfielder Joao Victor joined Hyderabad FC from Greek top division club Crete FC. The Brazilian began his professional career with Clube Náutico Capibaribe, before his stints with AD Sao Caetano and Treze. He then won the Uzbekistan Super League in 2009 with FC Bunyodkor which earned him a move to La Liga with RCD Mallorca ,which he helped to an eighth position finish in the 2011-12 season. After a five-year spell with Mallorca, he signed for Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta FC and then Umm Salal FC in the Qatar Stars League.

Odei Onaindia

Spanish defender Odei Onaindia comes on the back of a superb 2019-20 season with second division club Mirandes, which had a dream run into the semifinals of the Copa Del Rey. Odei was also scoresheet in a dramatic 4-2 win against Villarreal. The Basque-born player also made six appearances for Bilbao Athletic in the 2016-17 Segunda Division B - Group II before playing for Barakaldo CF, Burgos CF, Bilbao Athletic and Melilla. The centre-back also played for CD Basconia, CD Elgoibar and SCD Durango in the beginning of his career.

Aridane Santana

Spanish forward Aridane Santana led the ISL scoring charts with 9 goals after 10 matches but an injury saw him struggle for the remainder of the season as Odisha FC finished league stage in sixth position. The forward began his senior professional career with RC Deportivo Fabrilduring in 2007 before moving to Real Zaragoza - B, Universidad Las Palmas and Leganés. He later signed for Tenerife and in his second season with the club, helped it gain promotion with 25 goals in the league before turning up for Cultural Leonesa in the 2018-19 season.

Joel Chianese

Joel Chianese brings with him the experience of playing in the AFC Champions League, with A-League sides Sydney FC and Perth Glory. The forward, who began his career with Australian side Blacktown City FC before moving to the top division with Sydney FC. He then moved to the Malaysian league where he scored a combined 17 goals in 29 league appearances for Sabah FA and Negeri Sembilan FA in the 2015-16 season.

Fran Sandaza

Spanish forward Francisco Sandaza began his career with Leganes before turning up for Spanish sides CD Toledo and Valencia-B team. He moved to Scottish Premier League in 2008 where he won the Scottish FA Cup title in his first season. After spells at current Premier League side Brighton and Scottish clubs St. Johnstone and Rangers, he moved back to Spain in 2013 with CF Lugo and appeared for Girona FC. He had brief stints in Qatar top division club Al-Ahli and J-League side Tokyo FC before returning to Spain with Girona. He joined Hyderabad FC from Segunda division club Alcorcon.

Llius Sastre

Lluis Sastre graduated from FC Barcelona’s youth teams, playing for two years with the club’s B-team. His impressive performances in the Segunda B saw him being signed by Real Zaragoza. He joined SD Huesca on loan before making a permanent move after a promotion clinching season. He moved back to Huesca in 2017 following stints with Real Valladolid and Leganes. He spent one season with Cypriot side AEK Larnaca before moving to the ISL with Hyderabad.