ISL 2020-21: Full team list of Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season against Odisha FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hyderabad who made its league debut last season, has replaced several foreign names in its roster this time. Some of the club's major signings include Spanish midfielder Joao Victor from Greek club OFI Crete, winger Joel Chianese after his A-League stint with Perth Glory and former Odisha FC striker Aridane Santana d.

Hyderabad has also brought in the Spanish trio of defender Odei Onaindia, striker Francisco Sandaza and midfielder Lluis Sastre into the squad.

Notable Indian signings include the veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul and winger Halicharan Narzary from Kerala Blasters on a two-year deal.

Here's the complete Hyderabad FC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season:

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai

Midfielders: Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu