ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

Here's the schedule of Hyderabad FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. Hyderabad will begin its second ISL season against Odisha FC on November 23.

30 October, 2020 19:09 IST

Hyderabad FC will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL) season against Odisha FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Hyderabad who made its ISL debut last season after replacing Pune City FC, finished at the bottom of the league table.

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Hyderabad FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime
1Odisha FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumNov 23, 20207:30 pm
2Bengaluru FCHyderabad FCFatorda StadiumNov 28, 20207:30 pm
3Hyderabad FCJamshedpur FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 2, 20207:30 pm
4ATK Mohun Bagan Hyderabad FCFatorda StadiumDec 11, 20207:30 pm
5Hyderabad FCSC East BengalTilak Maidan StadiumDec 15, 20207:30 pm
6Hyderabad FCMumbai City FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 20, 20205:00 pm
7Kerala Blasters FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumDec 27, 20207:30 pm
8Hyderabad FCFC GoaTilak Maidan StadiumDec 30, 20207:30 pm
9Chennaiyin FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumJan 4, 20217:30 pm
10NorthEast UnitedHyderabad FCTilak Maidan StadiumJan 8, 20217:30 pm

 

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.

