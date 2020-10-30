Hyderabad FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

Hyderabad FC will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL) season against Odisha FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Hyderabad who made its ISL debut last season after replacing Pune City FC, finished at the bottom of the league table.

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Hyderabad FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No. Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time 1 Odisha FC Hyderabad FC GMC Stadium Nov 23, 2020 7:30 pm 2 Bengaluru FC Hyderabad FC Fatorda Stadium Nov 28, 2020 7:30 pm 3 Hyderabad FC Jamshedpur FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Dec 2, 2020 7:30 pm 4 ATK Mohun Bagan Hyderabad FC Fatorda Stadium Dec 11, 2020 7:30 pm 5 Hyderabad FC SC East Bengal Tilak Maidan Stadium Dec 15, 2020 7:30 pm 6 Hyderabad FC Mumbai City FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Dec 20, 2020 5:00 pm 7 Kerala Blasters FC Hyderabad FC GMC Stadium Dec 27, 2020 7:30 pm 8 Hyderabad FC FC Goa Tilak Maidan Stadium Dec 30, 2020 7:30 pm 9 Chennaiyin FC Hyderabad FC GMC Stadium Jan 4, 2021 7:30 pm 10 NorthEast United Hyderabad FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Jan 8, 2021 7:30 pm

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.