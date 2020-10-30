Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Here's the schedule of Hyderabad FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. Hyderabad will begin its second ISL season against Odisha FC on November 23. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 19:09 IST Hyderabad FC will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL) season against Odisha FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. - TWITTER/ HYDERABAD FC Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 19:09 IST Hyderabad FC will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL) season against Odisha FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Hyderabad who made its ISL debut last season after replacing Pune City FC, finished at the bottom of the league table. READ | ISL 2020-21 full schedule: Complete ISL fixtures list, match timings, teams and venues The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.Here's the list of Hyderabad FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime1Odisha FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumNov 23, 20207:30 pm2Bengaluru FCHyderabad FCFatorda StadiumNov 28, 20207:30 pm3Hyderabad FCJamshedpur FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 2, 20207:30 pm4ATK Mohun Bagan Hyderabad FCFatorda StadiumDec 11, 20207:30 pm5Hyderabad FCSC East BengalTilak Maidan StadiumDec 15, 20207:30 pm6Hyderabad FCMumbai City FCTilak Maidan StadiumDec 20, 20205:00 pm7Kerala Blasters FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumDec 27, 20207:30 pm8Hyderabad FCFC GoaTilak Maidan StadiumDec 30, 20207:30 pm9Chennaiyin FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumJan 4, 20217:30 pm10NorthEast UnitedHyderabad FCTilak Maidan StadiumJan 8, 20217:30 pm Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos