Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21: Full squads list of all 11 teams ISL 2020-21: Here is the full team list of all the 11 teams playing in the Indian Super League's seventh season. Team Sportstar 12 November, 2020 12:39 IST The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will begin on November 20. The entire tournament will be held in three venues in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic. - ISL MEDIA Team Sportstar 12 November, 2020 12:39 IST The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick-off on November 20 when Kerala Blasters takes on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams, as opposed to earlier, and will witness 115 games, up from 95 last season. Each club will play each other in a double round-robin format and the top-four at the end of the regular season will advance to the playoffs.RELATED| ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, venues and teams The entire ISL season will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.Here is the full team lists of all the 11 teams, as per the ISL website -ATK Mohun BaganGoalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash PaulDefenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh ThangjamRELATED| ATK-Mohun Bagan fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Midfielders: Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali MollaForwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir SinghBengaluru FCGoalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia RalteDefenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam MuirangRELATED| Bengaluru FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay MorajkarForwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi HaokipChennaiyin FCGoalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik MitraDefenders: Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan BalajiRELATED| Chennaiyin FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman ChetriForwards: Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim AliFC GoaGoalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham DhasDefenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour GamaRELATED| FC Goa fixtures: ISL 2020/21 schedule, venues and timings Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan ChotheForwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra MurgaonkarHyderabad FCGoalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua JongteDefenders: Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish RaiRELATED| Hyderabad FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Midfielders: Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden FernandesForwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit DanuJamshedpur FCGoalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal YadavDefenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash BaruaRELATED| Jamshedpur FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender SinghForwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William LalnunfelaKerala BlastersGoalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet KhanDefenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, LalruattharaRELATED| Kerala Blasters fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit KumarForwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang KharpanMumbai City FCGoalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba LachenpaDefenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, ValpuiaRELATED| Mumbai City FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Asif Khan, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh DakshinamurthyForwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le FondreNorthEast United FCGoalkeepers: Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil DekaDefenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh PradhanRELATED| NorthEast United fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, RochharzelaForwards: Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair VadakkepeedikaOdisha FCGoalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit BhuyanDefenders: Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh MeherRELATED| Odisha FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Midfielders: Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala SailungForwards: Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram SinghSC East BengalGoalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar RoyDefenders: Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Gurtej Singh, Narayan Das, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Mohamed Irshad, Ningthoukhongjam Rohen Singh, Anil Chawan, Novin Gurung, Pritam SinghRELATED| SC East Bengal fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Midfielders: Aaron Hammadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Metei, Haobam Singh, Milan Singh, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohamed Rafique, Yumnam SinghForwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh (The current lists are provisional squads for clubs which are yet to announce their squads for the new season.) 