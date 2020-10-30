Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Here are the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures of Kerala Blasters FC, which begins its campaign against Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:58 IST Kerala Blasters will open its 2020-21 ISL campaign against defending champion ATK Mihun Bagan in Goa. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:58 IST Two-time finalist Kerala Blasters FC will open its 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20, Friday.The Blasters had made the 2014 and 2016 ISL finals, and lost to the same opponent -- ATK FC -- in both the summit clashes. They have had eight managers in six seasons so far.READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch Kerala, which finished seventh in the 2019-20 ISL, will be coached by last season's I-League winner Kibu Vicuna, who won the title with Mohun Bagan. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.Here's the list of Kerala Blasters FC's ISL 2020-21 fixtures:Match No.Home TeamAway TeamDateVenueTiming1Kerala BlastersATK Mohun BaganNovember 20, FridayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM7Kerala BlastersNorthEast United November 26, ThursdayGMC Stadium Bambolim7:30 PM11Chennaiyin FCKerala BlastersNovember 29, SundayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM19FC GoaKerala BlastersDecember 6, SundayFatorda Stadium 7:30 PM27Bengaluru FCKerala BlastersDecember 13, SundayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM35Kerala BlastersSC East BengalDecember 20, SundayGMC Stadium Bambolim7:30 PM40Kerala BlastersHyderabad FCDecember 27, SundayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM44Mumbai CityKerala BlastersJanuary 2, SaturdayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM50 Kerala BlastersOdisha FCJanuary 7, ThursdayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM54Jamshedpur FCKerala BlastersJanuary 10, SundayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos