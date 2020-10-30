ISL 2020-21

Kerala Blasters fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

Here are the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures of Kerala Blasters FC, which begins its campaign against Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan.

30 October, 2020 18:58 IST

Kerala Blasters will open its 2020-21 ISL campaign against defending champion ATK Mihun Bagan in Goa.

Two-time finalist Kerala Blasters FC will open its 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20, Friday.

The Blasters had made the 2014 and 2016 ISL finals, and lost to the same opponent -- ATK FC -- in both the summit clashes. They have had eight managers in six seasons so far.

Kerala, which finished seventh in the 2019-20 ISL, will be coached by last season's I-League winner Kibu Vicuna, who won the title with Mohun Bagan. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.

Here's the list of Kerala Blasters FC's ISL 2020-21 fixtures:

Match No.Home TeamAway TeamDateVenueTiming
1Kerala BlastersATK Mohun BaganNovember 20, FridayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM
7Kerala BlastersNorthEast United November 26, ThursdayGMC Stadium Bambolim7:30 PM
11Chennaiyin FCKerala BlastersNovember 29, SundayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM
19FC GoaKerala BlastersDecember 6, SundayFatorda Stadium 7:30 PM
27Bengaluru FCKerala BlastersDecember 13, SundayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM
35Kerala BlastersSC East BengalDecember 20, SundayGMC Stadium Bambolim7:30 PM
40Kerala BlastersHyderabad FCDecember 27, SundayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM
44Mumbai CityKerala BlastersJanuary 2, SaturdayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM
50 Kerala BlastersOdisha FCJanuary 7, ThursdayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM
54Jamshedpur FCKerala BlastersJanuary 10, SundayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM

