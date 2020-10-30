Kerala Blasters fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

Two-time finalist Kerala Blasters FC will open its 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20, Friday.

The Blasters had made the 2014 and 2016 ISL finals, and lost to the same opponent -- ATK FC -- in both the summit clashes. They have had eight managers in six seasons so far.

READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch

Kerala, which finished seventh in the 2019-20 ISL, will be coached by last season's I-League winner Kibu Vicuna, who won the title with Mohun Bagan. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.

Here's the list of Kerala Blasters FC's ISL 2020-21 fixtures: