NorthEast United fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Here are the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures of NorthEast United FC, which will begin its new campaign against Mumbai City FC. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 19:52 IST NorthEast United FC will begin its 2020-21 ISL campaign against Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. - AP Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 19:52 IST NorthEast United FC will open its 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Mumbai City FC on November 21, Saturday.The Highlanders have made the ISL semifinals only once so far, in the 2018-19 season. They've finished fifth and last in the league, two times each.READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch NorthEast, which ended up in the ninth spot in the 2019-20 ISL, will be coached by new manager Gerard Nus in the upcoming season. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.Here's the list of NorthEast United FC's ISL 2020-21 fixtures:Match No.Home TeamAway TeamDateVenueTiming2Northeast UnitedMumbai CityNovember 21, SaturdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM7Kerala BlastersNortheast United November 26, ThursdayGMC Stadium Bambolim7:30 PM12FC GoaNortheast UnitedNovember 30, MondayFatorda Stadium 7:30 PM17Northeast UnitedSC East BengalDecember 5, SaturdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM21Bengaluru FCNortheast UnitedDecember 8, TuesdayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM26Northeast UnitedChennaiyin FCDecember 13, SundayTilak Maidan Stadium 5 PM32Northeast UnitedJamshedpur FCDecember 18, FridayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM37Odisha FCNortheast UnitedDecember 22, TuesdayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM46ATK Mohun BaganNortheast UnitedJanuary 3, SundayFatorda Stadium 7:30 PM51Northeast UnitedHyderabad FCJanuary 8, FridayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM