NorthEast United fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

NorthEast United FC will open its 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Mumbai City FC on November 21, Saturday.

The Highlanders have made the ISL semifinals only once so far, in the 2018-19 season. They've finished fifth and last in the league, two times each.

READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch

NorthEast, which ended up in the ninth spot in the 2019-20 ISL, will be coached by new manager Gerard Nus in the upcoming season. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.

Here's the list of NorthEast United FC's ISL 2020-21 fixtures: