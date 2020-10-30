ISL 2020-21

SC East Bengal fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

Here are the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures of new entrant SC East Bengal, which begins its campaign against Kolkata rival ATK Mohun Bagan.

30 October, 2020 18:14 IST
SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal will open its first-ever ISL campaign against Kolkata rival ATK Mohun Bagan in Goa.   -  Special Arrangement

Kolkata giant SC East Bengal will begin its first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27, Friday.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, I-League club East Bengal FC was bought by Shree Cement Limited. The new franchise then submitted bid documents and was eventually selected as the 11th ISL team by FSDL.

SC East Bengal, which finished second in the 2019-20 I-League, will be coached by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.

Here's the list of SC East Bengal's ISL 2020-21 fixtures:

Match No.Home TeamAway TeamDateVenueTiming
8SC East BengalATK Mohun BaganNovember 27, FridayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM
13Mumbai City FC SC East BengalDecember 1, TuesdayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM
17NorthEast United FCSC East Bengal December 5, SaturdayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM
23SC East Bengal Jamshedpur FCDecember 10, ThursdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM
29Hyderabad FCSC East BengalDecember 15, TuesdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM
35Kerala Blasters FCSC East BengalDecember 20, SundayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM
39SC East BengalChennaiyin FCDecember 26, SaturdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM
45SC East BengalOdisha FCJanuary 3, SundayTilak Maidan Stadium 5 PM
49SC East BengalFC GoaJanuary 6, WednesdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM
52Bengaluru FCSC East BengalJanuary 9, SaturdayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM

