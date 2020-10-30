Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Here are the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures of new entrant SC East Bengal, which begins its campaign against Kolkata rival ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:14 IST SC East Bengal will open its first-ever ISL campaign against Kolkata rival ATK Mohun Bagan in Goa. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:14 IST Kolkata giant SC East Bengal will begin its first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27, Friday.Ahead of the 2020-21 season, I-League club East Bengal FC was bought by Shree Cement Limited. The new franchise then submitted bid documents and was eventually selected as the 11th ISL team by FSDL. READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch SC East Bengal, which finished second in the 2019-20 I-League, will be coached by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.Here's the list of SC East Bengal's ISL 2020-21 fixtures:Match No.Home TeamAway TeamDateVenueTiming8SC East BengalATK Mohun BaganNovember 27, FridayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM13Mumbai City FC SC East BengalDecember 1, TuesdayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM17NorthEast United FCSC East Bengal December 5, SaturdayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM23SC East Bengal Jamshedpur FCDecember 10, ThursdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM29Hyderabad FCSC East BengalDecember 15, TuesdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM35Kerala Blasters FCSC East BengalDecember 20, SundayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM39SC East BengalChennaiyin FCDecember 26, SaturdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM45SC East BengalOdisha FCJanuary 3, SundayTilak Maidan Stadium 5 PM49SC East BengalFC GoaJanuary 6, WednesdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM52Bengaluru FCSC East BengalJanuary 9, SaturdayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos