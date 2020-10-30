SC East Bengal fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

Kolkata giant SC East Bengal will begin its first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27, Friday.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, I-League club East Bengal FC was bought by Shree Cement Limited. The new franchise then submitted bid documents and was eventually selected as the 11th ISL team by FSDL.

READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch

SC East Bengal, which finished second in the 2019-20 I-League, will be coached by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.

Here's the list of SC East Bengal's ISL 2020-21 fixtures: