Odisha FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

Odisha will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL) season against Hyderabad FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Odisha who made its ISL debut last season after relocating from Delhi, finished sixth on the league table

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Odisha FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No. Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time 1 Odisha FC Hyderabad FC GMC Stadium Nov 23, 2020 7:30 pm 2 Jamshedpur FC Odisha FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Nov 29, 2020 5:00 pm 3 ATK Mohun Bagan Odisha FC Fatorda Stadium Dec 3, 2020 7:30 pm 4 Mumbai City FC Odisha FC GMC Stadium Dec 6, 2020 7:30 pm 5 Odisha FC FC Goa GMC Stadium Dec 12, 2020 7:30 pm 6 Odisha FC Bengaluru FC GMC Stadium Dec 17, 2020 7:30 pm 7 Odisha FC NorthEast United FC GMC Stadium Dec 22, 2020 7:30 pm 8 SC East Bengal Odisha FC Tilak Maidan Stadium Jan 3, 2021 5:00 pm 9 Kerala Blasters FC Odisha FC GMC Stadium Jan 7, 2021 7:30 pm 10 Chennaiyin FC Odisha FC GMC Stadium Jan 10, 2021 5:00 pm

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.