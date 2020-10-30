Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings Here's the schedule of Odisha FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. Odisha will begin its second ISL season against Hyderabad FC on November 23. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 19:47 IST Odisha will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL) season against Hyderabad FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. - TWITTER/ODISHA FC Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 19:47 IST Odisha will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL) season against Hyderabad FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Odisha who made its ISL debut last season after relocating from Delhi, finished sixth on the league tableREAD | ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Complete ISL schedule list, match timings, venues and teams The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.Here's the list of Odisha FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime1Odisha FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumNov 23, 20207:30 pm2Jamshedpur FCOdisha FCTilak Maidan StadiumNov 29, 20205:00 pm3ATK Mohun BaganOdisha FCFatorda StadiumDec 3, 20207:30 pm4Mumbai City FC Odisha FCGMC StadiumDec 6, 20207:30 pm5Odisha FCFC GoaGMC StadiumDec 12, 20207:30 pm6Odisha FCBengaluru FCGMC StadiumDec 17, 20207:30 pm7Odisha FCNorthEast United FCGMC StadiumDec 22, 20207:30 pm8SC East BengalOdisha FCTilak Maidan StadiumJan 3, 20215:00 pm9Kerala Blasters FCOdisha FCGMC StadiumJan 7, 20217:30 pm10Chennaiyin FCOdisha FCGMC StadiumJan 10, 20215:00 pm Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos