ISL 2020-21

Odisha FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timings

Here's the schedule of Odisha FC for the 2020/21 ISL season. Odisha will begin its second ISL season against Hyderabad FC on November 23.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 October, 2020 19:47 IST

Odisha will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL) season against Hyderabad FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.   -  TWITTER/ODISHA FC

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 October, 2020 19:47 IST

Odisha will begin its second Indian Super League (ISL) season against Hyderabad FC on November 23, Monday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Odisha who made its ISL debut last season after relocating from Delhi, finished sixth on the league table

READ | ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Complete ISL schedule list, match timings, venues and teams

The 2020-21 edition of ISL will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Here's the list of Odisha FC's fixtures for 2020-2021 season (Matches only till Round 11)

Match No.Home TeamAway TeamVenueDateTime
1Odisha FCHyderabad FCGMC StadiumNov 23, 20207:30 pm
2Jamshedpur FCOdisha FCTilak Maidan StadiumNov 29, 20205:00 pm
3ATK Mohun BaganOdisha FCFatorda StadiumDec 3, 20207:30 pm
4Mumbai City FC Odisha FCGMC StadiumDec 6, 20207:30 pm
5Odisha FCFC GoaGMC StadiumDec 12, 20207:30 pm
6Odisha FCBengaluru FCGMC StadiumDec 17, 20207:30 pm
7Odisha FCNorthEast United FCGMC StadiumDec 22, 20207:30 pm
8SC East BengalOdisha FCTilak Maidan StadiumJan 3, 20215:00 pm
9Kerala Blasters FCOdisha FCGMC StadiumJan 7, 20217:30 pm
10Chennaiyin FCOdisha FCGMC StadiumJan 10, 20215:00 pm

 

Disclaimer: All match dates, teams and timings are tentative and subject to change.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos