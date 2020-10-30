ISL 2020-21

ATK-Mohun Bagan fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

Here are the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures of three-time champion ATK Mohun Bagan, which starts its campaign against Kerala Blasters FC.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 October, 2020 17:29 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan FC

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 ISL's season opener at the GMC Stadium in Goa.   -  ISL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 October, 2020 17:29 IST

Three-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK Mohun Bagan will begin its 2020-21 campaign against Kerala Blasters FC on November 20 (Friday), which is the first day of the new season as well.

Last season, ATK had defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan won the 2019-20 I-League, before the competition came to an halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch

The two teams have merged together to participate in the 2020-21 ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan, under coach Antonio Lopez Habas. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.

Here's the list of ATK-Mohun Bagan's ISL 2020-21 fixtures:

Match No.Home TeamAway TeamDateVenueTiming
1Kerala Blasters FCATK Mohun BaganNovember 20, FridayGMC Stadium Bambolim7:30 PM
8SC East BengalATK Mohun BaganNovember 27, FridayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM
15ATK Mohun BaganOdisha FCDecember 3, ThursdayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM
20Jamshedpur FCATK Mohun BaganDecember 7, MondayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM
24ATK Mohun BaganHyderabad FCDecember 11, FridayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM
30ATK Mohun BaganFC GoaDecember 16, WednesdayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM
36ATK Mohun BaganBengaluru FCDecember 21, MondayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM
42Chennaiyin FCATK Mohun BaganDecember 29, TuesdayGMC Stadium Bambolim7:30 PM
46ATK Mohun BaganNorthEast United FCJanuary 3, SundayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM
55ATK Mohun BaganMumbai City FCJanuary 11, MondayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos