Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ATK-Mohun Bagan fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Here are the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures of three-time champion ATK Mohun Bagan, which starts its campaign against Kerala Blasters FC. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 17:29 IST ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 ISL's season opener at the GMC Stadium in Goa. - ISL Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 17:29 IST Three-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK Mohun Bagan will begin its 2020-21 campaign against Kerala Blasters FC on November 20 (Friday), which is the first day of the new season as well.Last season, ATK had defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan won the 2019-20 I-League, before the competition came to an halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch The two teams have merged together to participate in the 2020-21 ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan, under coach Antonio Lopez Habas. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.Here's the list of ATK-Mohun Bagan's ISL 2020-21 fixtures:Match No.Home TeamAway TeamDateVenueTiming1Kerala Blasters FCATK Mohun BaganNovember 20, FridayGMC Stadium Bambolim7:30 PM8SC East BengalATK Mohun BaganNovember 27, FridayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM15ATK Mohun BaganOdisha FCDecember 3, ThursdayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM20Jamshedpur FCATK Mohun BaganDecember 7, MondayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM24ATK Mohun BaganHyderabad FCDecember 11, FridayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM30ATK Mohun BaganFC GoaDecember 16, WednesdayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM36ATK Mohun BaganBengaluru FCDecember 21, MondayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM42Chennaiyin FCATK Mohun BaganDecember 29, TuesdayGMC Stadium Bambolim7:30 PM46ATK Mohun BaganNorthEast United FCJanuary 3, SundayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM55ATK Mohun BaganMumbai City FCJanuary 11, MondayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM