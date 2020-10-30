ATK-Mohun Bagan fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

Three-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK Mohun Bagan will begin its 2020-21 campaign against Kerala Blasters FC on November 20 (Friday), which is the first day of the new season as well.

Last season, ATK had defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan won the 2019-20 I-League, before the competition came to an halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch

The two teams have merged together to participate in the 2020-21 ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan, under coach Antonio Lopez Habas. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.

Here's the list of ATK-Mohun Bagan's ISL 2020-21 fixtures: