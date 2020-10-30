Jamshedpur FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

Jamshedpur FC will begin its 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Chennaiyin FC on November 24, Tuesday.

The Red Miners have never made the ISL semifinals in three seasons of their existence, from 2017 to 2020. They finished fifth twice in their first two years, and also made the Indian Super Cup quarterfinals both times.

Jamshedpur, which ended up in the eighth spot in the 2019-20 ISL, will be coached by former Chennaiyin manager Owen Coyle in the upcoming season. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.

Here's the list of Jamshedpur FC's ISL 2020-21 fixtures: