Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing Here are the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures of Jamshedpur FC, which will begin its new campaign against Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 20:32 IST Jamshedpur FC will open its 2020-21 ISL campaign against two-time champion Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 20:32 IST Jamshedpur FC will begin its 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Chennaiyin FC on November 24, Tuesday.The Red Miners have never made the ISL semifinals in three seasons of their existence, from 2017 to 2020. They finished fifth twice in their first two years, and also made the Indian Super Cup quarterfinals both times.READ | ISL 2020-21 schedule: Full ISL fixtures list, match timings in IST, teams, venues and where to watch Jamshedpur, which ended up in the eighth spot in the 2019-20 ISL, will be coached by former Chennaiyin manager Owen Coyle in the upcoming season. This edition will be played behind closed doors in Goa at three venues -- GMC Stadium Bambolim, Tilak Maidan Stadium and Fatorda Stadium.Here's the list of Jamshedpur FC's ISL 2020-21 fixtures:Match No.Home TeamAway TeamDateVenueTiming5Jamshedpur FCChennaiyin FCNovember 24, TuesdayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM10Jamshedpur FCOdisha FCNovember 29, SundayTilak Maidan Stadium 5 PM14Hyderabad FCJamshedpur FCDecember 2, WednesdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM20Jamshedpur FCATK Mohun BaganDecember 7, MondayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM23SC East BengalJamshedpur FCDecember 10, ThursdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM28Mumbai CityJamshedpur FCDecember 14, MondayGMC Stadium Bambolim 7:30 PM 32Northeast UnitedJamshedpur FCDecember 18, FridayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM38Jamshedpur FCFC GoaDecember 23, WednesdayTilak Maidan Stadium 7:30 PM41Bengaluru FCJamshedpur FC December 28, MondayFatorda Stadium7:30 PM54Jamshedpur FC Kerala BlastersJanuary 10, SundayTilak Maidan Stadium7:30 PM