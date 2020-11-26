Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted starting XI and formation ISL 2020: We look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) game. Team Sportstar 26 November, 2020 13:12 IST NorthEast United striker Kwesi Appiah celebrates his goal against Mumbai City in the 2020-21 ISL on Saturday. - ISL/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 26 November, 2020 13:12 IST After a defeat in its opening Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match, Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will seek its first win in the match against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday.Blasters lost 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener, where it failed to muster chances at goal and Kibu Vicuna's side will want an improved performance in the next game. RELATED1) Who are NorthEast United's foreign players? 2) Who are Kerala Blasters' foreign players?3) Preview: A different game and a new opportunity for Kerala vs NorthEast United 4) Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for At the other end, NorthEast will be buoyed by its huge 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC thanks to Kwesi Appiah's penatly in the second half. Here's how the two teams could line-up.Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez; Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nangdomba Naorem; Gary HooperNorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Fanai Lalrempuia, Luis Machado; Kwesi AppiahWe have got you covered for your fantasy Kerala Blasters-NEUFC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Kwesi AppiahCombined KBFC-NEUFC XISubhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC); Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC), Kwesi Appiah(NEUFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos