ISL 2020-21 news, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

After a defeat in its opening Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match, Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will seek its first win in the match against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday.

Blasters lost 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener, where it failed to muster chances at goal and Kibu Vicuna's side will want an improved performance in the next game.

At the other end, NorthEast will be buoyed by its huge 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC thanks to Kwesi Appiah's penatly in the second half.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez; Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nangdomba Naorem; Gary Hooper

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Fanai Lalrempuia, Luis Machado; Kwesi Appiah

We have got you covered for your fantasy Kerala Blasters-NEUFC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Kwesi Appiah

Combined KBFC-NEUFC XI

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC); Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC), Kwesi Appiah(NEUFC)