ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

NorthEast United FC will look to end its five-match winless run when it takes on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa, on Friday.

Gerard Nus' side comes into the tie on the back of a 0-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan, while Hyderabad FC beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in its previous outing.

READ | ISL 2020-21 news: Odisha FC beats Kerala Blasters for first win of season

A victory for either team will take it into the top-four of the ongoing edition's standings, above Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. Meanwhile, a draw for sixth-placed HFC will move it into fifth spot in the points table and one point for NEUFC will push it from seventh to sixth.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurmeet, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Suhair V. P., Luis Machado.

RELATED | ISL 2020-21 Talking Points: Bright Enobakhare's sublime goal steals the show

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Lluis Sastre, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana.

Gurmeet (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Chinglensana Singh (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Joel Chianese (HFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC).