ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, team news, formation

Odisha FC (OFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will square off in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Tuesday.

It hasn't been the smoothest of starts for Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter, who hasn't had his best players available in most of the games. The team is at the bottom of the table with just a solitary point after six matches. Attacking midfielder Marcelinho has had trouble with his fitness may not yet be ready for his third start of the season.

NEUFC coach Gerard Nus has rotated his squad smartly this season and has helped his team achieve a good start to the season as it sits fourth on the table. However, the team suffered its first loss of the season last week after a six-game unbeaten start. It has now gone three games without a win.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, George D'Souza; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Gurmeet Singh; Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Britto PM, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Kwesi Appiah

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Odisha FC-NorthEast United FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Vice-Captaincy: Diego Mauricio (OFC)

Combined OFC-NEUFC XI

Arshdeep Singh (OFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Gurjinder Kumar (NEUFC), Vinit Rai (OFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC)

ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.