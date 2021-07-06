ISL: Defender Ashutosh Mehta joins ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan announced the signing of defender Ashutosh Mehta ahead of the ISL season. Mehta, who has previous stints with ATK in ISL and Mohun Bagan in the I-League, returns to Kolkata after spending a season with the NorthEast United FC.

Mehta, who won I-League titles each with Aizawl FC (2016-17) and Mohun Bagan (2019-20), will be looking to bolster the defence of last season's ISL runner-up. With the number of foreign players reduced to four in each side from the ensuing season, Mehta's performance as a side-back with NorthEast United in the previous season may have inspired ATK MB coach Antonio Lopez Habas to get him back in the side.

“I like the football philosophy and the unyielding attitude of Habas Sir. The team has great unity. The team fights until the last minute. I am so proud to be able to sign for the best team in the country,” Mehta said in a statement issued by the club.

"He (Mehta) is a complete player. He has great physical capacity, is good in the air, and is technically remarkable. He can play in different positions in defensive formations. We have a lot of expectations from him for the next season," Habas said.