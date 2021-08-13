ISL: Jamshedpur FC retains captain Peter Hartley for 2021-22 season

Jamshedpur FC has retained its captain Peter Hartley for one more season of the Indian Super League, the club confirmed on Friday.

The former Sunderland and Motherwell centre-back was instrumental in leading the club to a record number of clean sheets (9) last season and scored two goals as well.

Hartley will continue wearing number 29 in the coming season.

"I had an amazing season with Jamshedpur… I hope we can better that record (of clean sheets) in the coming season and bring the ISL trophy home,” said an elated Peter after agreeing to stay with the club.

Underlining the importance of head coach Owen Coyle, he said, “We have a fantastic gaffer in Owen Coyle."

"I am thrilled to continue playing under his guidance and do well for him as well as for the fantastic supporters of Jamshedpur."

Hartley made his debut in 2007 versus Leicester City under Roy Keane.

He went on a loan spell to Chesterfield FC and then switched to Hartlepool United in 2009, where he became the most capped player for the team during his four-year stint. He was also captain for two seasons.

He has played against Owen Coyle’s Burnley in 2009 and scored against Antonio Conte’s Chelsea in a 2016-17 League Cup tie.

Coyle, too, eulogised the skipper and said that it was “essential for Jamshedpur” to have him again.

“We were mean in defence the previous season, and a lot of it was down to how the skipper organised things at the back for us."

"Like I said when we signed Peter, he is a big player for us who hates conceding goals. He brings with him so much experience from the English and Scottish Leagues, something that rubbed on to everyone around him," he added.