ISL 2022-2023: Resurgent ATK-Mohun Bagan looks to pick up points against a struggling JFC

ATK-Mohun Bagan returns to its home turf looking to add another win to its tally when it meets a struggling Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday, in the opening encounter of match-week 10. The ATKMB performance graph is in the ascendance in the last two rounds where it prevailed over the holder Hyderabad FC (home) and the former champion Bengaluru FC (away).

The Mariners, on 16 points from eight matches, will be keen to add more to the tally as it meets Jamshedpur FC, the reigning league shield winner which ha sdropped to the 10th spot after losing its previous five matches.

The ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando preferred to be circumspect and termed his team’s meeting with the Red Miners a “difficult” assignment. “Lately, their (Jamshedpur FC’s) performance has not exactly been the best, but this is the same team that went to Mumbai and held them to a draw. So it will be a difficult match tomorrow,” Ferrando said.

Jamshedpur FC, which has just one win and a draw to its credit in the last eight matches, would be desperately looking to end the spate of losses that appear to end its hope of retaining the shield. “We are in a rebuilding phase and are not winning many games. I feel we are coming out of the dip now and should start climbing up the table,” said the Jamshedpur FC coach Aidy Boothroyd.

The Jamshedpur FC hopes of a recovery hinge on the availability of Eli Sabia, who can regain his position alongside Peter Hartley to solve much of the team’s defensive problems. What is also adding to the team spirit is the arrival of the new signing Rafael Crivellaro. The Brazilian attacking midfielder is expected to provide a much-needed fillip to the Jamshedpur FC midfield and attack.

For the home side, Ferrando will be hoping for his Australian forward Dimitri Petratos to deliver especially after he scored the winning goal against Bengaluru FC to end his five-match goal drought. With the play-maker Joni Kauko absent with injury, ATK Bagan pins its hopes on the form of Frenchman Hugo Boumous and Petratos to keep the team’s attack going. With Manvir Singh also on the injury list, Ferrando will also be hoping to see Liston Colaco and Ashique Kuruniyan assuming more responsibility upfront to realize the full quota of points against Jamshedpur FC.