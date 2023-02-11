ISL 2022-23: Roy Krishna’s winner against Kerala Blasters gives Bengaluru FC a major boost for play-offs

A fine solo effort from Roy Krishna gave Bengaluru FC (BFC) a crucial 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters in their Indian Super League fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday. BFC (28 points), which recorded a remarkable sixth win on the trot, moved to fifth on the points table.

The home side, with two league games to go, is now in a great position to finish in the top six and earn a playoff spot.

Krishna’s brilliant 32nd-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Fijian took a few dribbles down the flank and outmuscled his marker Ruivah Hormipam. The centre-back fell to the ground, allowing Krishna a path to goal. With a calm finish past custodian Prabhsukhan Gill from close range, Krishna underlined his class.

BFC had the chance to close out the match a few minutes later, when Javi Hernandez found himself in a one-on-one scenario with Prabhsukhan. The goalkeeper, however, effected a fine save to deny the Spaniard.

BFC defender Sandesh Jhingan was unlucky to see his powerful header bounce off the crossbar.

Kerala Blasters had its share of chances. The combination of left-back Jessel Carneiro and Adrian Luna troubled the BFC defence no end. Carneiro twice floated inviting crosses into the box for Luna, but on both occasions, Luna failed to hit the target.

Kerala Blasters (31 points) stayed in third position on the table. The 28,000-odd spectators at the stadium, with the away fans outnumbering BFC supporters and providing an electric atmosphere.

The result: Bengaluru 1 (Roy Krishna 32) bt Kerala Blasters 0.