It wasn’t easy to convince Florentin Pogba: ATKMB coach

PTI
16 July, 2022 19:24 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan have signed Guinea defender Florentin Pogba on a two-year deal

ATK Mohun Bagan have signed Guinea defender Florentin Pogba on a two-year deal

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando on Saturday said it was not easy to convince Guinean central defender Florentin Pogba to join the club.

The Mariners head coach said the left-footed center-back was on their wishlist, and was convinced only after learning about the club's vision.

"It wasn't easy to get a player like him, who played actively in the French 2nd division. But once we told him about our club's vision, philosophy and mentality, Florentin was more than convinced," Ferrando said.

ATK Mohun Bagan signs Florentin Pogba on a two-year deal

Last season, ATK Mohun Bagan suffered from injuries to its Spanish center-back Tiri and Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan. The Kolkata managed only six clean sheets from 22 matches.

Florentin, the elder brother of French footballer Paul Pogba, has been ATKMB's biggest signing this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan has also roped in Indian stars like Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai in a bid to make up for the departures of Roy Krishna and David Williams.

The Mariners will next be in action in the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semifinal, at home, in September.

