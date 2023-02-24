ISL 2022-23 Stats: Which players leads the race for Golden Boot, Golden Glove?

The ninth season of the Indian Super League saw Mumbai City FC win the League winner’s shield while the season promised to be one packed with screamers and brilliant reflex saves.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, the winner of the golden boot last season, did start the campaign with some brilliant goals, including a hat-trick against FC Goa, but he finds himself out of the top three in the race for top score this season, at the moment.

As the league stage of the tournament draws to a close, here are the statistics of ISL 2022-23:

ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot:

Name Club Matches played Goals 1. Diego Mauricio Odisha FC 20 12 2. Cleiton Silva East Bengal FC 19 12 3. Jorge Pereyra Diaz Mumbai City FC 18 11 4. Iker Guarrotxena FC Goa 20 11 5. Bartholomew Ogbeche Hyderabad FC 19 10

ISL 2022-23 Golden Glove:

Name Club Matches played Clean Sheets 1. Vishal Kaith ATK Mohun Bagan 19 8 2. Phurba Lachena Mumbai City FC 20 7 3. Gurpreet Sandhu Bengaluru FC 20 5 4. Gurmeet Singh Hyderabad FC 11 5 5. Prabhsukhan Gill Kerala Blasters 17 4

Most assists in ISL 2022-23: