ISL 2022-23 Stats: Which players leads the race for Golden Boot, Golden Glove?

The Indian Super League 2022-23 saw some brilliant action in the form of saves and goals and has seen new names in the race for the Golden Boot.

Team Sportstar
24 February, 2023 21:38 IST
Odisha striker Diego Mauricio (centre) leads the Golden Boot race at the moment as the league stage of the ISL 2022-23 comes to a close.

Odisha striker Diego Mauricio (centre) leads the Golden Boot race at the moment as the league stage of the ISL 2022-23 comes to a close. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

The ninth season of the Indian Super League saw Mumbai City FC win the League winner’s shield while the season promised to be one packed with screamers and brilliant reflex saves.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, the winner of the golden boot last season, did start the campaign with some brilliant goals, including a hat-trick against FC Goa, but he finds himself out of the top three in the race for top score this season, at the moment.

As the league stage of the tournament draws to a close, here are the statistics of ISL 2022-23:

ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot:

NameClubMatches playedGoals
1.Diego MauricioOdisha FC20 12
2.Cleiton SilvaEast Bengal FC1912
3.Jorge Pereyra DiazMumbai City FC1811
4.Iker GuarrotxenaFC Goa2011
5.Bartholomew OgbecheHyderabad FC1910

ISL 2022-23 Golden Glove:

NameClubMatches playedClean Sheets
1.Vishal KaithATK Mohun Bagan198
2.Phurba LachenaMumbai City FC207
3.Gurpreet SandhuBengaluru FC205
4.Gurmeet SinghHyderabad FC115
5.Prabhsukhan GillKerala Blasters174

Most assists in ISL 2022-23:

NameClubMatches playedClean Sheets
1.Noah SadaouiFC Goa209
2.Naorem SinghEast Bengal FC187
2.Dimitri PetratosATK Mohun Bagan187
4.Greg StewartMumbai City FC197
5.Jorge Pereyra DiazMumbai City FC186
6.Adrian LunaKerala Blasters186

