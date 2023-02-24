ISL 2022-23 Stats: Which players leads the race for Golden Boot, Golden Glove?

The ninth season of the Indian Super League saw Mumbai City FC win the League winner’s shield while the season promised to be one packed with screamers and brilliant reflex saves.
Bartholomew Ogbeche, the winner of the golden boot last season, did start the campaign with some brilliant goals, including a hat-trick against FC Goa, but he finds himself out of the top three in the race for top score this season, at the moment.
As the league stage of the tournament draws to a close, here are the statistics of ISL 2022-23:
ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot:
|Name
|Club
|Matches played
|Goals
|1.
|Diego Mauricio
|Odisha FC
|20
|12
|2.
|Cleiton Silva
|East Bengal FC
|19
|12
|3.
|Jorge Pereyra Diaz
|Mumbai City FC
|18
|11
|4.
|Iker Guarrotxena
|FC Goa
|20
|11
|5.
|Bartholomew Ogbeche
|Hyderabad FC
|19
|10
ISL 2022-23 Golden Glove:
|Name
|Club
|Matches played
|Clean Sheets
|1.
|Vishal Kaith
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|19
|8
|2.
|Phurba Lachena
|Mumbai City FC
|20
|7
|3.
|Gurpreet Sandhu
|Bengaluru FC
|20
|5
|4.
|Gurmeet Singh
|Hyderabad FC
|11
|5
|5.
|Prabhsukhan Gill
|Kerala Blasters
|17
|4
Most assists in ISL 2022-23:
|Name
|Club
|Matches played
|Clean Sheets
|1.
|Noah Sadaoui
|FC Goa
|20
|9
|2.
|Naorem Singh
|East Bengal FC
|18
|7
|2.
|Dimitri Petratos
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|18
|7
|4.
|Greg Stewart
|Mumbai City FC
|19
|7
|5.
|Jorge Pereyra Diaz
|Mumbai City FC
|18
|6
|6.
|Adrian Luna
|Kerala Blasters
|18
|6