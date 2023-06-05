ISL 2023-24: Mourtada Fall completes move to Odisha FC

Published : Jun 05, 2023 17:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Monday completed the signing of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall on a two-year-deal.

Fall, who first played in the ISL with FC Goa in 2018-19 season, completed three seasons with Mumbai City FC before bidding goodbye last month.

Fall won the ISL Shield twice and the ISL trophy during his time there and the towering center-back is the highest-scoring defender in the history of the league.

He also won the ISL Shield and the Super Cup with Goa.

The 35-year-old will reunite with head coach Sergio Lobera and midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who both completed a move to Odisha last month.

As Odisha will embark on its maiden AFC Cup campaign later this year, it will look to count on Fall’s experience and leadership at the back.