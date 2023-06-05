Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

ISL 2023-24: Mourtada Fall completes move to Odisha FC

Fall, who first played in the ISL with FC Goa in 2018-19 season, completed three seasons with Mumbai City FC before bidding goodbye last month.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 17:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mourtada Fall while playing for Mumbai City FC.
Mourtada Fall while playing for Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit:
infoIcon

Mourtada Fall while playing for Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit:

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Monday completed the signing of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall on a two-year-deal.

Fall, who first played in the ISL with FC Goa in 2018-19 season, completed three seasons with Mumbai City FC before bidding goodbye last month.

Fall won the ISL Shield twice and the ISL trophy during his time there and the towering center-back is the highest-scoring defender in the history of the league.

He also won the ISL Shield and the Super Cup with Goa.

The 35-year-old will reunite with head coach Sergio Lobera and midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who both completed a move to Odisha last month.

As Odisha will embark on its maiden AFC Cup campaign later this year, it will look to count on Fall’s experience and leadership at the back.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
