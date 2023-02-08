EBFC 2-2 NEUFC, ISL 2022-23: Jervis equalises for EBFC, East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League updates

Starting lineups: East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Charis Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Souvik Chakrabarti, Alex Lima, Sumeet Passi; Jake Jervis, Cleiton Silva, Naorem Singh NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharja; Alex Saji, Aaron Evans, Mashoor Shereef, Tondonba Singh; Joseba Beitia, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux; Kule Mbombo, Parthib Gogoi, Jithin M. S.

MATCH PREVIEW

East Bengal FC will be looking to continue its winning momentum at home as it hosts the bottom-placed NorthEast United FC, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

For East Bengal, the chance of making it to the play-off is just mathematically alive. Hence the host, currently in the ninth spot with 15 points from 16 matches, will just be hoping to pick another three points and move up the standings.

For NorthEast United FC, which has four points from 17 matches, it will be a chance to find the first win outside home.

East Bengal coach, Stephen Constantine, feels the remaining matches for his side should be treated as a larger project to make improvements ahead of the next season. East Bengal produced a big surprise by shocking Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the previous match and that gave the home side the confidence to go for more wins.

“I don’t judge a team by where they are in the table. All games in ISL are difficult games. We have to be completely focused and implement last week’s formula. If we do that we will get the three points,” Constantine said.

NorthEast United FC coach Vincenzo Annese, who came in midway through the season, is trying to get the best out of the boys for a win, which last came their way six matches ago.

“We need to have confidence in ourselves, because we need it more to play away from home. I know it is not easy after continuous losses but I believe in the guys,” Annese said.

- Amitabha Das Sharma