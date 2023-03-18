Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Margao, Goa.
Hnamte tries to get to the ball with a sliding challenge off Jhingan and misses the ball to foul the Indian centre-back. The referee gives a free-kick and books the youngster.
Corner for ATK Mohun Bagan! A late opportunity for the Mariners to find the lead. Petratos takes it, Manvir heads it and, after a melee in the penalty box, the ball is finally cleared by the Bengaluru FC.
Gurpreet jumps on the correct side again but is beaten by Petratos’ force and speed. Again. ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC are back on level terms.
Pablo Perez fouls Kiyan Nassiri and the referee points to the spot.
Suresh Singh delivers the corner kick and the ball is headed into the net by Roy Krishna. Simon Grayson punches in the air and BFC finds the all important lead in the final.
Chhetri crosses for Rohit in front of the box and he shoots. However, McHugh is there to make a timely block for a BFC corner. Damjanovic heads the corner clear for another one.
ATK Mohun Bagan looks to be slowing down the game, with back passes and long balls to catch Bengaluru FC off-guard. Gurpreet, however, is there like a pillar, to stop any development.
Manvir tries to attack on the counter with a run up the pitch and Prabir Das fouls the ATK Mohun Bagan player.
Rohit tries to get the ball off Boumous and concedes a foul. The second half has seen relatively less action as compared to the first-half in terms of goals so far.
The ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder gets into the book for a late challenge on Javi as Mariners continue to look for a decisive lead in the match so far.
Petratos and Boumous combine this time. Boumous plays a one-two with Petratos and the tries to shoot after he gets it back. But he pushes Jhingan just before taking a shot and the refree gives a BFC free-kick before he shoots the ball in to the net.
Asish Rai passes to Boumous at the edge of the box. He gets lifts if with his foot and shoots to see the ball whizz past, over the net.
Boumouss to Manvir and his mispass sees BFC get the ball as they try to attack on the counter. Kotal stops Javi in his tracks and ATKMB goes for an attack.
Liston Colaco gets the ball in the midfield and tries a shot from distance. His shot is on target but Gurpreet makes an equally good save and Petratos fails to keep the shot on target in the follow-up. Terrible miss by the goal scorer tonight.
Asish Rai tries to make a run with the ball stuck to his feet but Bengaluru FC stops him in his tracks and delivers a long ball along the left flank.
Colaco makes a run behind the defence and gets the ball from Boumous. He crosses to the centre from the left but Gurpreet is there to stop the ball.
Hnamte gets the ball in the midfield but poor passing gifts the ball back to BFC which sees Bruno start an attack with a long ball from the back. His long ball, once headed back, sees him take a different approach with small passes.
Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan has made a change each in the second half. Pablo Perez has replaced Aleksandar Jovanovic while Lalrinliana Hnamte replaced Glan Martins of Bengaluru FC.
Just now Ashique Kuruniyan is replaced by Liston Colaco. Second change for ATKMB.
Suresh tries to pass the ball in the midfield but Ashique fouls his compatriot with a late kick. The referee gives a BFC free-kick which it takes quickly.
Boumous tries to get to the ball as Ashique delivers the ball in the BFC box but Bruno gets to i first and the duel between the two ends with a goal kick in favour of Bengaluru FC.
Bengaluru FC has two stern centre-backs rooted inn fornt of its goal as it has found new life after the Chhetri goal. ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile is trying to exploit the flanks with long balls for Ashique.
Plenty of play and competition left for either side. Roshan and Prabir, along with the head coach, Simon Grayson, are all on yellow cards. That is something the Blues will have to cautious about.
Sunil Chhetris equaliser for is the first goal conceded by ATK Mohun Bagan in the last 15 minutes (mins 31-45 plus injury time) of the first half of any game in the Indian Super League this season.
In both the games ATK Mohun Bagan has played against Bengaluru FC, it has scored once each. Both times it was the same goal scorer -- Dimitri Petratos. The Australian, inexorably, found the net tonight as well.
Two penalties, two goals. Sunil Chhetri and Dimitri Petratos score for Bengakluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, respectively as the match returns to level terms just before the midway mark.
The Indian captain leaves Kaith on the other side as his kick rattles the net for the crucial equaliser which was the last kick of the first-half.
Subhasish tries to clear the ball but fails and the kick lands on Krishna’s knee in the penalty box. The referee points to the spot and Sunil Chhetri steps up for the spot-kick.
With plenaty of white shirts in the box, Manvir tries a shot from outside the box with a left-footed hit which goes off-target.
Boumous tries to get the ball up the pitch. But BFC players have tracked back on time. He passes to Ashique and ATKMB is forced into its own half with Grayson’s side contantly pressing.
Manvir gets the ball to Petratos who shoots the ball wide over the goal as the match promises to live up to its hype of being an end-to-end affair.
Subhasish and Sunil try to get to the ball and the India captain is fouled. Javi takes the free-kick which flies right in front of the net. However, Kaith is there to stick out a glove and get it out of danger.
Petratos takes the free-kick which is headed away by BFC. The ball falls for Boumous who lobs the ball into the box from its edge and as it falls to Manvir, he tries a shot that flies off-target.
Roshan Singh tries to stop Ashique and fouls with with a push. The referee books he Indian youngster and the BFC bench is absolutely furious with the penaty decision against them. Grayson protests and gets into the book as well.
Roy Krishna gets to the ball and Subhasish follows him. The ATKMB player tries to get the ball off Krishna but misses the ball to catch the shin of the BFC player in the penalty box. However, the referee does not give a spot kick amid vehement protest from the BFC players.
Javi is fouled again. This time it is Hugo Boumous who misses the ball completely and catches the Spaniard above his knee. Javi’s long free-kick is headed away by Petratos. The striker has been ubiquitous tonight.
Suresh gets the ball from Jovanovic but his attempts to make a run into t7he final third is thwarted by McHugh. BFC takes a quick free-kick as the Blues continues to find solutions, trailing 0-1 in the ISL final at the moment.
In case you are tuning in now, here is what has happened so far and ATK Mohun Bagan remains ahead in the ISL final.
Ashique is fouled by Prabir Das. The Free-kick sent in by Petratos, headed by Subhasish is blocked and later cleared by Bengaluru FC.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has made 203 ball recoveries in the ISL this season, the most by any player; this is the 3rd time that he’s made 200+ recoveries in a single ISL season (223 in 2018/19, 200 in 2020/21).
McHugh tries to start the attack from the midfield and it is Ashique who is making a run along the left flank. He is blocked on by two BFC defenders and he tries a spectacular from distance with a shot that flies off-target.
Petratos looks offended as he had his hands raised for a pass.
Bengaluru FC gets a free-kick in front of the box and Javi takes the free-kick. The Spaniard has scored from there before, in the ISL and he manages to keep the shot on target. Kaith, the winner of the Golden Glove, proves himself worthy of the prize as he makes a good save.
Jhingan heads a crucial cross seconds later which is just off-target.
Suresh loses the ball in the midfield and ATKMB decides to attack on the counter after winning the ball. However, Petratos was in an offside position and BFC goes on attack again.
The ball moves to Sunil Chehetri who tries to shoot but Pritam Kotal’s brilliant defending keeps the ball out of danger.
Bengaluru FC decides to start slow build-ups to coax the Mariners into its own half and then speed up its attack. Simon Grayson’s side has suffered two early blows -- Siva’s injury and a goal after a poor mistake by Roy Krishna.
In ISL 2022-23, Glan Martins has the highest tackle success rate for any player with minimum 30 tackles attempted in 2022/23.
Bengaluru FC goes on a counter attack with Javi, its midfield talisman carrying the ball but Glan Martins, who has impressed with ATKMB and has been selected for the National team, makes a timelt tactica; foul to thwart that attack.
ATK Mohun Bagan looks to have found new life into the game after the goal and they are dominating play in the final third now. Small passes and run up the pitch -- Ferrando’s modus operandi for Bengaluru FC’s nemesis.
The ATKM Mohun Bagan forward shoots to his left. Gurpreet jumps on the same side but fails to stop what was a bullet of a hit. ATK Mohun Bagan takes the early lead in the final!
Petratos steps up for ths spoyt-kick.
ATKMB’s counter attack earns it a corner. Petratos takes the corner kick and the ball, after a header is saved bY Gurpreet. However, the referee points to the spot for a Krishna handball in the penalty box.
Javi Hernandes tries a shot from distance but Subhasish heads that back. Bengaluru’s Prabir then tries a cross from the left but fails to find a player in the centre. the ball, cleared, falls for Krishna who tries another shot and tat too is blocked.
ATK Mohun Bagan looks to have resorted to the same strategy it did in the semifinal, laying low and defending in numbers until a space appears. Bengaluru, on the other hand, continues to ask questions with long balls and through passes.
Ashique carries the ball along the left flank, crosses for Petratos who was inside the box. Though the forward misses the ball, Boumous runs in to get to it but Prabir intercepts to pass it to Gurpreet.
Sunil Chhetri takes the field to replace an injured Siva as the highest Indian goal scorer in the ISL steps up for his opportunity in the game.
The stretcher is out and it does not look quite good for the BFC forward and Sunil Chhetri gets ready to come on.
Siva Salthi gets sandwiched between Carl McHugh and Ashique and he goes down with a bleeding nose. The BFC medical team attends to him as the fans keep on increasing their cheers in the stands.
The ISL final is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Bengaluru FC starts from right to left while ATK Mohun Bagan starts from the other end.
Players of both sides walk out of the tunnel. Bengaluru FC will play in white while ATK Mohun Bagan starts in green-and-maroon, its home kit. Just a few minutes left for the highly anticipated kick-off!
ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC have played 15 times before and the Mariners have won seven times while the Blues have won six times. The remaining two matches have been draws.
This season, either side has won a game each.
Juan Ferrando, ATK Mohun Bagan: In the last few games, they [Bengaluru FC] have been very good and have played confidently. On the field, they look like a proper team. It will be very important to control this game from the start. The focus, as always, is on our team, and we have faith in our plan.
Simon Grayson, Bengaluru FC: ATKMB are defensively very solid, they have some good defenders, and good competition for places. We will respect the opposition but I’m sure they’ll know that we have some decent players in our team. Hopefully when we’re talking after the game, it will have been a great advert for the ISL and Indian football
Ashique Kuruniyan starts despite an injury scare in a playoff game. Ferrando had said that the player was fit and available yesterday.
Bengaluru FC names an unchanged XI for the final.
Players of both teams have arrived at the stadium and are all set for the final warm-up before the biggest game of this ISL season.
Bengaluru FC fans are cheering in full voice ahead of the final against ATK Mohun Bagan. Their wait for a final has been a longer, four years.
Goa has a number of entertaining events lined up as the Indian Super League final is set to be played here. One of the most coveted DJs in the country – DJ Chetas, known for his pulsating music and groovy beats will be performing live at the stadium before the kick-off.
A Fun Carnival featuring a FIFA Mobile stall with interactive games for spectators to participate is also there while freestyle footballers are already keeping the fans entertained in what promises to be an exciting affair.
At the end of a long and arduous season, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) have one final hurdle to cross as both teams prepare to clash for the Indian Super League 2022-23 title.
For ATKMB, it is a chance to make history by winning the title for the first time in its glorious history. BFC, which started its season in prime fashion by winning the Durand Cup, will look to add the ISL title to its trophy cabinet after four years.
When and where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match kick-off?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, February 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.
Where can you watch the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you live stream the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.