What did the head coaches say?

Juan Ferrando, ATK Mohun Bagan: In the last few games, they [Bengaluru FC] have been very good and have played confidently. On the field, they look like a proper team. It will be very important to control this game from the start. The focus, as always, is on our team, and we have faith in our plan.

Simon Grayson, Bengaluru FC: ATKMB are defensively very solid, they have some good defenders, and good competition for places. We will respect the opposition but I’m sure they’ll know that we have some decent players in our team. Hopefully when we’re talking after the game, it will have been a great advert for the ISL and Indian football