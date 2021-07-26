ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC completes the signing of Spanish defender Juanan

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC has completed the signing of Spanish defender Juan Antonio Gonzalez, the club announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who is known as ‘Juanan’, joins Manolo Marquez’s side on a one-year deal after spending five years in India with Bengaluru FC.

“I am delighted to have signed for Hyderabad FC. I saw how the team put on a strong show last season in the ISL. I think we have a strong side this season to get to the play-offs," said Juanan after completing formalities.

“Manolo is very good, as a coach and as a person. Everyone has seen the work he has put in with the team last season.”

“His idea is very clear, and he wants his team to play with the ball in every situation. The team has always put up a fight at all times and everyone could see that,” he added.

Standing tall at 1.92m, Juanan began his senior career with Deportivo La Coruna in Spain and spent time with the Real Madrid Castilla before moving to Germany in 2011.

He featured in the 2012-13 season of the Bundesliga with Fortuna Düsseldorf and has played in Hungary, the USA and Spain before moving to India in 2016.

During his five-year stint in India, Juanan has won the Federation Cup (2017), Super Cup (2018) and the Indian Super League (2018-19), apart from a runner-up finish in the 2016 AFC Cup.

He also finished top of the ISL League Phase twice (2017-18 & 2018-19).

With 71 ISL appearances and five goals under his belt, the Spaniard will now ply his trade under Manolo Marquez in the upcoming 2021-22 ISL season.

With Juanan, Hyderabad FC now has five overseas players who come in having played ISL in the past, and Coach Manolo believes that their understanding of the league will be key during the 2020-21 season.

He became the third new foreign signing at Hyderabad FC joining Bartholomew Ogbeche and Edu Garcia while becoming the sixth new arrival following Indian youngsters Aaren D’Silva, Abdul Rabeeh and Aniket Jadhav.