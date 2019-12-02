ISL 2019 Live Score: Iriondo names unchanged Jamshedpur starting 11 against NorthEast United

Good evening and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United, to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

LIVE UPDATES

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

While Jamshedpur FC manager Antonio Iriondo has stuck with the winning combination for tonight's match, his counterpart Robert Jarni has made a couple of changes: Wayne Vaz and Lalthathanga Khawlhring replace Nim Dorjee and Milan Singh.

Starting line-ups

Jamshedpur FC starting 11: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Memo Moura, C.K. Vineeth, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel (Substitutes:)

NorthEast United starting 11: Subhasish Roy (GK), Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo (C), Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan

Jamshedpur FC players and coaching staff were given a grand welcome for their home match against NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Preview

In what is the final fixture of matchday six in the Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC hosts NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex with both teams having a chance to displace ATK at the summit of the ISL table.

While Jamshedpur comes into tonight's match after a solid win over FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, NorthEast drew its previous fixture 2-2 against Mumbai City FC at home.

At his pre-match press conference, Jamshedpur manager said: “I am happy with the performance of the team. Having the ball possession is not important, our objective is to win matches and score goals."

NorthEast United manager Robert Jarni said: “Jamshedpur is a team that has a very good balance between defence and attack and for me, they are the best team in India. It is a difficult match for us. We have prepared well for this game and we want to win.”