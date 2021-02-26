ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

NorthEast United (NEUFC) will take on Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.

Fourth-placed NorthEast just a point against Blasters to secure a playoff place. It remains to be seen if NEUFC interim head coach Khalid Jamil will risk Federico Gallego, who remained an unused substitute against SC East Bengal on Tuesday after he returned from an injury.

On the other hand, Blasters are out of the tournament, having claimed only 17 points from 19 games. Interim head coach Ishfaq Ahmed has hinted at changes for the last game of the season. Midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad is likely ruled out with injury.

Both teams played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture with NEUFC coming back from 0-2 down to level the scores.

Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next encounter.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhary; Nim Dorjee, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-4-2)

Albino Gomes; Lalruatthara, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rohit Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP; Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.

We have also got you covered for your fantasy NEUFC-KBFC XI.

Captaincy pick: Federico Gallego, Vice-captain: Jordan Murray

Combined NEUFC-KBFC XI

Albino Gomes (KBFC); Nim Dorjee (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC); Jordan Murray (KBFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC).