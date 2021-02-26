Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters, we look at the predicted starting XIs, fantasy team news and possible formations. Team Sportstar 26 February, 2021 12:00 IST NorthEast United FC's Gallego remained an unused substitute in the win over SC East Bengal earlier in the week. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 26 February, 2021 12:00 IST NorthEast United (NEUFC) will take on Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday.Fourth-placed NorthEast just a point against Blasters to secure a playoff place. It remains to be seen if NEUFC interim head coach Khalid Jamil will risk Federico Gallego, who remained an unused substitute against SC East Bengal on Tuesday after he returned from an injury.PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivializing sexual violence in the sporting world. On the other hand, Blasters are out of the tournament, having claimed only 17 points from 19 games. Interim head coach Ishfaq Ahmed has hinted at changes for the last game of the season. Midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad is likely ruled out with injury.Both teams played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture with NEUFC coming back from 0-2 down to level the scores.Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next encounter.NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Subhasish Roy Chowdhary; Nim Dorjee, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-4-2)Albino Gomes; Lalruatthara, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rohit Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP; Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.We have also got you covered for your fantasy NEUFC-KBFC XI.Captaincy pick: Federico Gallego, Vice-captain: Jordan MurrayCombined NEUFC-KBFC XIAlbino Gomes (KBFC); Nim Dorjee (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC); Jordan Murray (KBFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC).ISL 2020-21 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.