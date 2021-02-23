ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

NorthEast United (NEUFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Tuesday.

Fifth-placed NorthEast requires a win and a draw in its next two matches to secure a playoff place. NEUFC interim head coach Khalid Jamil will hope he can call upon the services of Federico Gallego, who missed the 3-3 draw agianst Chennaiyin FC last week.

On the other hand, SCEB is out of the tournament, having claimed only 17 points from 18 games. The Red and Gold Brigade will be missing their head coach Robbie Fowler in the dugout for yet another outing as he serves a suspension.

NorthEast won 2-0 in the reverse fixture after an own goal from Surchandra Singh and a goal from Rochharzela.

Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next encounter.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (5-3-2)

Subrata Paul; Ankit Mukherjee, Sarthak Golui, Daniel Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Narayan Das; Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhary; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

We have also got you covered for your fantasy SCEB-NEUFC XI.

Captaincy pick: Federico Gallego, Vice-captain: Bright Enobakhare.



Combined SCEB-NEUFC XI

Subrata Paul (SCEB); Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Raju Gaikwad (SCEB), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC), Narayan Das (SCEB); Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Federico Gallego (NEUFC); Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC).