ISL 2020-21: Jackichand Singh signs for Mumbai City FC, reunited with Lobera

Winger Jackichand Singh returned to Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 side Mumbai City from Jamshedpur FC to be reunited with former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

As a part of an exchange deal, striker Farukh Choudhary left the Islanders and returned to his former club Jamshedpur FC for whom he made 17 appearances in the 2019-20 season. He scored one goal and bagged five assists for JFC.

Jackichand, who began his career with Royal Wahingdoh, made his ISL debut with FC Pune City in 2015 and went on to play for Mumbai City in 2016 after brief stint with I-League side Salgaocar FC.

He made seven I-League appearances for East Bengal in the 2016-17 season before moving to Kerala Blasters FC in 2017-18 season in the ISL.

He then moved to FC Goa and spent two seasons under Lobera scoring nine goals and seven assists in 44 matches.

"I'm thrilled to be back at Mumbai City FC. I am thankful to the management for giving me this opportunity to return to this big club and to work again with coach Sergio Lobera. I am acquainted with his philosophy, his style of play and I am aware of what he expects from me," the 28-year old said.

He made 12 appearance for Jamshedpur in the current season and bagged three assists for Owen Coyle's men.