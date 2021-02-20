ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on Mumbai City FC(MCFC) in match 100 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 7 | Wins - JFC: 3, MCFC: 2; Draws: 2)

Jamshedpur leads the fixture with three wins over Mumbai.

Last meeting (MCFC 1-1 JFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 14, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In a match dominated completely by the Islanders with possession, Jamshedpur struck first through its talisman Nerijus Valskis in the ninth minute. A reply from Mumbai City was in short notice as Bartholomew Ogbeche netted the equaliser in the 15th minute. Despite the overwhelming advantage of having the match in control, Sergio Lobera’s men failed to score another as Jamshedpur managed to fend off a 1-1 draw.

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: MCFC is second on the table with 34 points from 17 matches. It has 10 wins, four draws and three losses to its name.

JFC: JFC, nearly out of contention for the playoffs, is at the seventh position with 21 points from 18 matches. It has five wins, six draws and seven losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (LDWLD) - The Islanders have lost their massive lead at the top of the table after hitting a wry patch. MCFC heads into the fixture after a harrowing 2-4 loss to Bengaluru FC.

JFC (LWLWD) - Owen Coyle’s men are having a mixed a bag of fortunes with two wins and losses apiece to its tally in recent times. It heads into the fixture after a 1-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Mumbai City FC: 27

Jamshedpur FC: 16

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

11 - Adam le Fondre

5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

2 - Hugo Boumous

JFC:

8 - Nerijus Valskis

3 - Stephen Eze

2 - Peter Hartley

Top-rated player- JFC

Stephen Eze - 7.49

Matches 18 Minutes Played 1620 Goals/Assists 3/0 Passing Accuracy 63.78 Interceptions 54 Average Passes/Game 30.22

Top-rated player- MCFC:

Hugo Boumous - 7.83

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1128 Goals/Assists 2/7 Passing Accuracy 72.59 Interceptions 8 Average Passes/Game 56.69

Clean sheets 2020/21:

MCFC: 8

JFC: 7