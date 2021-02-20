ISL News ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for JFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC. Team Sportstar 20 February, 2021 08:49 IST Team Sportstar 20 February, 2021 08:49 IST Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on Mumbai City FC(MCFC) in match 100 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Saturday.Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 7 | Wins - JFC: 3, MCFC: 2; Draws: 2)Jamshedpur leads the fixture with three wins over Mumbai.Last meeting (MCFC 1-1 JFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 14, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In a match dominated completely by the Islanders with possession, Jamshedpur struck first through its talisman Nerijus Valskis in the ninth minute. A reply from Mumbai City was in short notice as Bartholomew Ogbeche netted the equaliser in the 15th minute. Despite the overwhelming advantage of having the match in control, Sergio Lobera’s men failed to score another as Jamshedpur managed to fend off a 1-1 draw.Current Position in Table:MCFC: MCFC is second on the table with 34 points from 17 matches. It has 10 wins, four draws and three losses to its name. ISL 2020-21 preview: Mumbai City FC aims to regain top spot in Jamshedpur FC clash JFC: JFC, nearly out of contention for the playoffs, is at the seventh position with 21 points from 18 matches. It has five wins, six draws and seven losses to its tally.Form Guide:MCFC (LDWLD) - The Islanders have lost their massive lead at the top of the table after hitting a wry patch. MCFC heads into the fixture after a harrowing 2-4 loss to Bengaluru FC.JFC (LWLWD) - Owen Coyle’s men are having a mixed a bag of fortunes with two wins and losses apiece to its tally in recent times. It heads into the fixture after a 1-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivializing sexual violence in the sporting world. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Mumbai City FC: 27Jamshedpur FC: 16Top scorers 2020/21MCFC:11 - Adam le Fondre5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche2 - Hugo BoumousJFC:8 - Nerijus Valskis3 - Stephen Eze2 - Peter HartleyTop-rated player- JFCStephen Eze - 7.49Matches18Minutes Played1620Goals/Assists3/0Passing Accuracy63.78Interceptions54Average Passes/Game30.22 Top-rated player- MCFC:Hugo Boumous - 7.83Matches13Minutes Played1128Goals/Assists2/7Passing Accuracy72.59Interceptions8Average Passes/Game56.69 Clean sheets 2020/21:MCFC: 8JFC: 7 ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for