ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

SCEB vs JFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head-to-head record, match stats, match preview, and updates of match between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 85 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Overall Head-to-Head - JFC-SCEB (Total: 1 | Wins - JFC: 0, SCEB: 0; Draws: 1)
SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC have squared off only once in the ISL, with the former bagging a win.

Last meeting (SCEB-JFC)
The first-ever ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 10 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and 10-man SCEB managed to hold JFC to a 0-0 draw.

Current Position in Table:
JFC-7TH: The Bengaluru-based outfit is currently seventh in the standings. The side has accumulated 18 points from 15 games. It has won four games, drawn six and lost five.
SCEB-10TH: SCEB is currently second from bottom in the points tally. The side has accumulated 13 points from 15 games. It has won two, drawn seven and lost six games.

Form Guide:
JFC (WDDLL)- JFC has experienced a mixed bag in the past, having won a game while drawn and lost two each.
SCEB (LDLDD)- SCEB has drawn three of its last five games, while losing the other two. It is currently on a five-match winless streak

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE
Top 3 scorers-JFC:
8 goals- Nerijus Valskis
3 goals- Stephen Eze
1 goals- Mohammad Rahman

Top 3 scorers- SCEB:
3 goals- Matti Steinmann
3 goals- Jacques Maghoma
2 goals- Bright Enobakhare

Top-rated player-BFC:
Stephen Eze- 7.58
Matches15
Minutes Played1350
Goals/Assists3/0
Passing Accuracy63.65
Interceptions46
Average Passes/Game31

Top-rated player-SCEB:
Matti Steinmann- 7.56
Matches13
Minutes Played1096
Goals/Assists3/2
Passing Accuracy74.03
Interceptions21
Average Passes/Game45.62