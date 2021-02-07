ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 85 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Overall Head-to-Head - JFC-SCEB (Total: 1 | Wins - JFC: 0, SCEB: 0; Draws: 1)

Last meeting (SCEB-JFC)

The first-ever ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 10 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and 10-man SCEB managed to hold JFC to a 0-0 draw.

Current Position in Table:

JFC-7TH: The side is currently seventh in the standings. The side has accumulated 18 points from 15 games. It has won four games, drawn six and lost five.

SCEB-10TH: SCEB is currently second from bottom in the points tally. The side has accumulated 13 points from 15 games. It has won two, drawn seven and lost six games.

JFC v SCEB - Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Form Guide:

JFC (WDDLL)- JFC has experienced a mixed bag in the past, having won a game while drawn and lost two each.

SCEB (LDLDD)- SCEB has drawn three of its last five games, while losing the other two. It is currently on a five-match winless streak

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Top 3 scorers-JFC:

8 goals- Nerijus Valskis

3 goals- Stephen Eze

1 goals- Mohammad Rahman

Top 3 scorers- SCEB:

3 goals- Matti Steinmann

3 goals- Jacques Maghoma

2 goals- Bright Enobakhare

Top-rated player-JFC:

Stephen Eze- 7.58

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1350 Goals/Assists 3/0 Passing Accuracy 63.65 Interceptions 46 Average Passes/Game 31

Top-rated player-SCEB:

Matti Steinmann- 7.56

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1096 Goals/Assists 3/2 Passing Accuracy 74.03 Interceptions 21 Average Passes/Game 45.62