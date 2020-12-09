ISL 2020-21: Chhangte bags first assist for Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte claimed his first assist for the club when he set up Jakub Sylvestr against Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

This also marked the 23-year-old Indian star's first assist in almost two years. His last one came during January 2019, when he was representing Delhi Dynamos FC against Kerala Blasters FC.

Chhangte had joined CFC in August 2019. Last season, he contributed seven goals during the side's run to the final. He also has four goals in nine appearance for the India national team.

Before his time with Delhi, Chhangte had plied his trade for DSK Shivajians U-18 and senior outfits, NorthEast United FC, Indian U-19 and U-23 teams.

The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) is his fifth edition in the tournament, while he spent the 2016-17 season in the I-League.